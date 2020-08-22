Sunday Weather News Posted: Aug 22, 2020 / 07:10 PM EDT / Updated: Aug 22, 2020 / 07:10 PM EDT All quiet today in central Indiana but some scattered showers in southern Indiana. The showers are in an area of unstable weather that will be drifting north during the next 24 hours. By Sunday afternoon we might see some isolated showers popping up in Central Indiana after about 3:00pm. Not expecting serious problems,but there could be a rain delay in the Indy 500 Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, the first of 2 potential hurricanes are possible in the Gulf of Mexico next week. Here is the projection of Marco making landfall Monday. Laura is projected to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday. This one may eventually bring some rain to central Indiana Friday. The wind flow pattern shifts in a couple days allowing the hot and humid 90+ weather back into central Indiana Nest week will be a return to mid-summer type heat and humidity. Overall, the temperatures could average 3 to 5 degrees above average. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction