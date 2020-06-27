Sunday Weather

Lots of rain for many places from last night through Saturday afternoon. And there is more on the way. Lawns are going to get green and grow rapidly in the near future.

After a Saturday with many rainy hours, we get a break of several hours during the evening. Then more showers possible after midnight.

Futureview shows Sunday afternoon should be a different situation. Just widely scattered showers popping up instead of waves of showers moving through like Saturday.

Temperatures stay very warm an muggy overnight Saturday night. Near 100% humidity.

Then Sunday is another steamy day with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. And the heat index will likely be in the 90s most of the afternoon. Take it easy if you are headed out for work or play Sunday afternoon.

With this very warm humid air stuck in the Midwest for several days, we will see little variation in our weather. Very warm and humid with scattered showers from time to time.