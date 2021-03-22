Sunday Night Weather News Posted: Mar 22, 2021 / 12:03 AM EDT / Updated: Mar 22, 2021 / 12:03 AM EDT Another April-like day Sunday with temperatures 10-12 degrees above average. Average high is only 54. Our weather will stay quiet and dry at least one more day since there are no weather systems in the Midwest. Considering the average low temperature is in the low 30s, we will start out fairly mild Monday morning. A few clouds drift in Monday but we should still see some sunshine and enjoy above average temperatures again. That rain out in the Plains will be here Tuesday. Average high is 54 and we are going to enjoy temperatures in the 60s all afternoon. A more active weather pattern for the week ahead. Chances for showers Tuesday, Thursday and next weekend. Temperatures stay mild. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction