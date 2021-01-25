Sunday Night Weather News Posted: Jan 25, 2021 / 12:12 AM EST / Updated: Jan 25, 2021 / 12:12 AM EST There is a Winter Weather Advisory for freezing rain in effect for the northern two thirds of Indiana from 5 AM to 1 PM Monday. Our problem will be that rain is moving in and temperatures will be below freezing in the morning. FutureView shows the pink area, which is the freezing rain, in Southern Indiana before 8 AM. Likely in the Indy area by 10 AM. Travel Monday morning could be slow and slippery. And ice may accumulate on trees and power lines for a few hours also. By Monday afternoon, we should be seeing just rain with temperatures above freezing the rest of the day. However, if you are traveling North there could still be some ice and light snow into Monday evening. While no big storms are expected, some wintry weather will be off and on through Wednesday morning. then a quiet and cold weather pattern the rest of the work week, Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction