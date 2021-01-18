Sunday crashes kill 2 in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Investigators in Bartholomew County say two people were killed in two separate crashes in the span of five hours on Sunday.

Around 4:35 p.m., police were called to a single-vehicle crash on E. 25th Street, west of County Road 650 East.

A 10-year-old girl, later identified as Kayydence Mings of Columbus, died at the scene. Police say she was in the backseat of a Nissan Pathfinder driven by her mother.

Police responded to another crash on US 31 near the Indianapolis Road overpass at around 8:55 p.m.

Investigators say a driver in a Buick Rendezvous was headed northbound on 31 when it lost control and crossed the median, hitting a semi truck.

53-year-old Musa Rahmani of Edinburgh was killed in the crash. Police said he was a passenger in the Buick and was ejected upon impact.

The driver of the Buick was taken to an Indianapolis hospital. The condition of that driver is not currently known. The semi driver was not injured.

The Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office says it extends its condolences to the families of Kayydence Mings and Musa Rahmani.

Both accidents are being investigated by police crash reconstructionists.