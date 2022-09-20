A warm front moved north of the state Tuesday and temperatures warmed into the 80s. Wednesday is the last day of summer and a strong southwesterly wind flow will usher in a hot and humid air mass. We’ll start the day with sunny skies and winds will gust up to 25 miles per hour. That warm wind will push high temperatures into the 90s. However, more clouds will develop during the afternoon ahead of a cold front that will bring us the chance for widely scattered showers and storms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Fall begins at 9:04 PM on Thursday and behind the cold front it will feel a lot more like fall. Highs will only be in the mid 70s, a 20° temperature swing from the day before. Temperatures will stay cool Friday with highs near 70°, but temperatures will moderate over the weekend.

Summer Recap

This was a hot, dry summer across central Indiana. We had 22 days of 90° heat and the warmest day was a high of 99° on July 5th.This was also a dry summer with 35 days with measurable precipitation. We finished the summer with 10.50″ of rain, 4.06″ below average. A large part of the state was in the first stage of drought for most of the season, but frequent heavy downpours in August and September saved the growing season.

Wednesday will be a windy, warm day with a chance for scattered afternoon storms.

Summer will end with 90° heat and fall will start with highs near 70°.

This has been a warm, dry summer and the wettest day of the year was in August.