It’s a chilly start to Tuesday morning with temperatures that have fallen to the 40s in many locations. It’s going to be a great late-summer afternoon. Temperatures rise to the upper 70s under a mix of sun and clouds.

There’s a very small chance our northern counties see a couple of isolated showers this afternoon. A small wave of energy is bringing rainfall to northern Illinois Tuesday morning. This wave is slowly traveling east-southeast and will slide over the northern quarter of the state. An isolated, light shower can’t be ruled out in far north-central Indiana but most stay completely dry.

Abnormally Dry conditions are spreading back across the state. With little rainfall last week and little to no rainfall this week, these conditions are expected to worsen.

A ridging building over the eastern half of the states will bring summer-like warmth from Wednesday on through the weekend. Afternoon temperatures are expected to climb into the low and mid 80s.