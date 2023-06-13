INDIANAPOLIS — Summer in the City is one of the youth programs around Indianapolis that aims to keep kids safe and away from gun violence.

Every teen that comes to Summer in The City has an opportunity for success.

“We wanted to give youth an opportunity during the day and during the week. So, they can have more options they can utilize outside a Friday night,” said Tony Lopez, the deputy director of violence reduction in the city’s Office of Public Health and Safety.

Lopez said while the focus is on keeping our young people safe, the students said they take so much more away.

Through the 7-week program, more than 100 youth learn a different skill. Organizers said students will learn anything from cooking to the importance of mental health.

John Bible, a 15-year-old attending Summer in the City, said this program is more than just dribbling a ball. On Tuesday at Watkins Park, kids learned barber skills.

“Barbering is something I want to do and to turn it into a career,” Bible said.

The student said that hearing about all the teen-involved shootings in the city is becoming the new norm, adding that the program acts as a haven for him and his peers to get away from it.

Lopez said even though the program is full this year, parents can still get their kids involved in other activities.