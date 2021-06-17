Summer program from Indy Parks to serve thousands of meals to kids for free

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks will make sure kids get a good meal this summer.

The organization’s summer meal program is back for 2021. It offers free meals to all kids 18 and younger.

Last year, Indy Parks provided more than 274,000 meals to Marion County families–with more than a third of those meals being served during the summer months.

The program will include 69 meal sites, with 13 park sites and mobile locations among them. Meals are available Monday through Friday at most locations, although some will serve meals only Monday through Thursday or Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

There is no registration required for the meal program, which is free.

Meals will be available at the following Indy Parks locations:

Broad Ripple Park (1610 Broad Ripple Ave.): Monday-Friday from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Christian Park (4200 E. English Ave.): Monday-Friday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Ellenberger Park (5301 E. St. Clair St.): Monday-Friday from noon to 1 p.m.

Frederick Douglass Park (1616 E. 25th St.): Monday-Friday from noon to 12:45 p.m.

Garfield Park (2345 Pagoda Drive): Monday-Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Krannert Park (605 S. High School Road): Monday-Friday from noon to 1 p.m.

Municipal Gardens (1831 Lafayette Road): Monday-Thursday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.*

Pride Park (1129 S. Vanderman St.): Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.**

Riverside Park (2420 E. Riverside Drive): Monday-Friday from noon to 1 p.m.

Thatcher Park (4649 W. Vermont St.): Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Washington Park (3130 E. 30th St.): Monday-Thursday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.*

Watkins Park (2360 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St.): Monday-Friday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Windsor Village Park (6510 E. 25th St.): Monday-Friday from noon to 12:30 p.m.

*Monday through Thursday

**Monday, Wednesday and Friday

You can find the complete list of locations, including mobile sites, here.