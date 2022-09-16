Areas of patchy dense fog have developed Friday morning. This will burn off quickly as the sun comes up and we’ll be back into a lot of sunshine again today. We’ll see more cloud cover around today but the sunglasses will still be needed. Temperatures will rise to the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies this afternoon.

This is a great evening for all the high school football games around the area. We also have the Indianapolis Indians at home for a Fireworks Friday night game. Temperatures will be warm, in the low 80s, when these games start. By the time they end, temperatures will be very comfortable, in the low 70s.

We keep the warmup going into the weekend and beyond. Both days over this weekend will be feeling quite toasty with temperatures in the upper 80s. It may feel just a touch humid outside this weekend but overall, the dew point temperatures won’t be too high.

Rain chances return late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Scattered showers and storms are still on track to be in the area for the Monday morning commute. We’ll keep spotty showers into Monday afternoon and that’s when we’ll feel the humidity really ramping up.

It will be hot and humid for the last few days of summer. We’ll likely be flirting with record high temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday is the last full day of summer, and we’ll certainly be feeling it with the heat.