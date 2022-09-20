Fog has developed across central Indiana this Tuesday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for our counties south of I-70 until 9 AM. Visibility conditions will likely get worse before sunrise. Allow yourself extra time for your morning commute. Remember, visibility can quickly change as you’re driving along.

Summer heat surges

Temperatures Tuesday morning are running ~5° to 15° cooler than we were early Monday morning in the wake of the cold front that brought us rain and storms yesterday. However, that cold front will be followed by a warm front this afternoon that will bring a surge of summer heat as close out the season. Temperatures shifting out of the south today will send temperatures into the upper 80s Tuesday afternoon. Humidity will also be high, making it feel several degrees warmer than it actually is.

The last full day of summer is on Wednesday. We will make a run at 90° during the afternoon as a strong southwesterly wind flow streams in a hot and humid air mass. However, more clouds will develop during the afternoon ahead of a cold front that will bring us the chance for widely scattered showers and storms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Big changes to usher in the fall season

Fall begins at 9:04 PM on Thursday. It will feel a lot more like fall too. Highs will only be in the mid 70s, a 20° temperature swing from the afternoon before!