Summer heat surges as the season closes

It’s the last full day of summer and it’s going to be a steamy one. A strong southwesterly wind flow is ushering in a hot and humid air mass. The day is starting bright, warm and humid. Temperatures will quickly rise to the low and mid 90s this afternoon. However, it will feel several degrees warmer than it actually is. Winds turn breezy with gusts up to 25 mph during the afternoon.

Strong to severe storm possible

More clouds will develop this afternoon ahead of a cold front. This front is sitting to our west as of Wednesday morning and it’s already kicking up showers and thunderstorms across portions of western Illinois. As this nears Indiana, it will bring showers and storms to the area and a few may be strong to severe.

The threat for severe weather is low, but a couple isolated storms containing damaging winds and hail are possible. The greatest dynamics for severe weather to develop are in our far northeastern counties today. That area is most favorable to see storm activity by mid afternoon while the rest of us won’t likely see storms until the late afternoon and evening. These will be widely scattered in nature and not everyone sees rain today.

Temperatures dive

A much cooler air mass will work in behind the cold front. Temperatures will dive to the low 60s tonight and only rebound to the upper 60s and low 70s Thursday afternoon. Fall officially begins at 9:04 p.m. on Thursday. By Friday morning, temperatures falling to the mid 40s will be the coolest we’ve seen in Indianapolis since early May.