Summer begins today! It officially begins just before 11 AM. This is the longest day of the year (for daylight hours) and we will have 14 hours 59 minutes and 31 seconds of daylight. We will feel a lot like summer too. Temperatures in the afternoon will climb to the mid and upper 80s. Temperatures will likely be a few degrees warmer in our northern counties again this afternoon due to the very dry soil and less cloud cover.

Temperatures will be warm but the humidity will be slightly lower for your Wednesday. Dew point temperatures should be near or just under the 60° comfort threshold this afternoon. Dew points over 60° start to feel uncomfortable and sticky.

Aside from a few spotty showers throughout the week, we aren’t on track for much rain coverage until the end of the weekend. Our monthly deficit is exceeding 2″ in many locations with areas close to Lafayette nearing a 3″ rainfall deficit for the month. There will be a few spotty showers the next few afternoons with more widely scattered showers on Friday. This rainfall won’t amount to much. Rain and thunderstorms will slide through late Sunday and early Monday. This will be our next shot at a few decent soakers but most will be left still needing a lot more rain.

The rainfall may be lacking but the heat won’t be. Temperatures will be near or above average for the next several days. We’ll crank up the thermometer for the weekend with temperatures near 90° both Saturday and Sunday. Get that pool gear ready!