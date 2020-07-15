Sullivan County woman faces attempted murder charge after gas station shooting

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — A Sullivan County woman faces an attempted murder charge after a shooting at a gas station Monday evening.

The Indiana State Police said the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Monday at a gas station on Old Highway 41 South in Carlisle.

When investigators arrived, they learned that the victim was shot shortly after leaving the gas station. Police say the victim got into an argument with the suspect, Susan Brown of Carlisle just before the shooting.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. Investigators found a handgun at the scene.

Susan Brown was arrested Tuesday and was being held at the Sullivan County Jail.