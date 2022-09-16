SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana State Fire Marshal is investigating after six unexplained fires have happened in Shelburn since July 5.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says two of the fires happened within an hour of each other Thursday. The fires involved a vehicle, camper and three structures. One of the structures was set on fire twice.

The department also says the structures were vacant and no injuries were reported. All of the fires happened during the overnight or early morning hours.

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628.