Sullivan County investigators still searching for suspect in 40-year-old murder case

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Sullivan County are bringing light to a 40-year-old cold case.

On January 2, 1981, Sarah Jeanette Benson was murdered in her Farmersburg home. Police said an intruder was spotted in her home before her death.

Neighbors reported seeing a man in a blue car in the driveway. The man was described to be in his 20s, which would mean he would be in his 60s in present day.

The Sullivan County sheriff’s office hasn’t received sufficient information for an arrest.

It’s asking if anyone knows anything about this crime, to please call detectives right away at 812-268-4308.