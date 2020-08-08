Stuff the Bus campaign taking place over the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — You can make sure all kids have what they need to go back to school in-person and online.

The Salvation Army is running its annual stuff the bus campaign. Friday through Sunday, you can go to your local Walmart and buy classroom items then drop them into the bin in the store.

“So this really comes in, and especially this year in the time of COVID, to give them that foundational support that they need,” said Maj. Marc Johnson, divisional commander of The Salvation Army Indiana division

If you can’t go to Walmart there’s an online registry. You can learn about it and what locations are participating by visiting SalvationArmyIndiana.org.