INDIANAPOLIS — A new report commissioned by the Indianapolis Department of Public Works found that the city would need more than $1 billion to maintain and improve its roads, bridges and sidewalks.

The study looked at the current condition of the city’s infrastructure including road pavement. Based on a rating scale, Indy’s residential and thoroughfare streets fell in to the “fair” or “poor” rating categories.

When it comes to pavement, the study recommended the city budget $520 million to achieve target conditions. According to the report, the city currently allocated $50 million a year.

The billion dollar figure encompasses pavement, road bridges, culverts and sidewalks. DPW director Dan Parker said a major part of that cost would come from building sidewalks where there currently are none.

“Indianapolis estimates it needs $92 million to repair poor sidewalks and $7.2 billion to build new ones where none exist,” the report said.

DPW said this is the first comprehensive study its done to see what all needs to be addressed.

“This is an issue that we can work on over the next couple of years to find how do we sustain the DPW budget so that we can keep roads in an acceptable position,” Parker said.

The gap in funding can be, in part, attributed to how gas tax funds are distributed.

The current system counts only centerline miles as opposed to total lane miles. A one block stretch of road with two lanes and a one block stretch of road with 4 lanes receive the same amount of funding.

The report said Indianapolis has 3,398 centerline miles and 8,444 lane miles.

“We hope folks at least understand the problem and what it does for us to maintain this vast infrastructure network,” Parker said.

How to close that funding gap is now the focus for Parker. He said there will be continuing conversations with the City County Council as well as state officials.

“Indianapolis is the economic engine that drives minimally all of central Indiana and I would argue it’s the economic engine that drives the state of Indiana,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said.

Hogsett and Parker said they hope they will be able to lobby the state to provide Marion County with a good chunk of the funding it’s set to receive from the federal infrastructure package that was put forward by President Joe Biden.

“I’m sure that when the time comes there will be an acknowledgement and a recognition of how important maintaining critical infrastructure in Marion County is,” Hogsett said.

You can find the full report here: