INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has some of the angriest drivers in the country, according to a new study.

Published by Simmrin Law Group, the study indicates Indiana had the most road rage crashes in the U.S. between 2017-21 at 486.

According to the study, 6,375 Indiana drivers were killed in vehicle accidents between 2017 and 2021. Of the total number of drivers who died over the five-year span, 7.34% were killed in road rage incidents.

Indiana trails only Colorado and Connecticut when it comes to percentage of fatal accidents caused by road rage. The study reports that 8.19% of Colorado’s fatal accidents were the result of road rage. Approximately 7.56% of Connecticut’s fatal crashes were caused by road rage incidents.

Alabama and Wisconsin rounded out the study’s top five with 5.61% and 4.93% of their fatal crashes being caused by road rage, respectively.

The study’s numbers were gathered through analysis of National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Motor Vehicle Crash Data Querying and Reporting.

Indiana has seen numerous high-profile road rage shooting incidents over the last five years, including one that left a man sentenced to 40 years in prison.

According to previous reporting, Trevor Dahl of Noblesville had a history of road rage before he fired three shots at a driver who honked at him in Fishers. He was subsequently found guilty of attempted murder and sentenced to 40 years in prison.

In October, a man was accused of shooting a pregnant Avon woman during a road rage incident. Curtis Culer, a 37-year-old, was preliminarily charged with four separate felonies.

Indiana State Police reported that they investigated 66 interstate shootings in the Indianapolis area in 2022. State police encourage those who spot aggressive drivers to contact their nearest state police post.

Indiana State Police describe aggressive drivers as those who:

Are high-risk drivers, more likely to drink and drive, speed or drive unbelted.

Use their vehicle for anonymity, allowing them to take out their frustrations.

Have high frustration levels and their concern for other motorists is low.

Disobey stop signs and traffic signals, follow too closely, weave in and out of traffic, pass on the right, make unsafe lane changes, flash their lights and commit other dangerous driving violations that show little regard for the safety of others.

Seldom consider the consequences of their actions.