Study finds US employment practices making more at risk for flu

MUNCIE, Ind. — As health officials urge people to stay home if they are sick, a new study shows they might show up anyway to avoid a smaller paycheck.

The study published by the Journal of Economics and Human Biology shows that America’s low unemployment rate means more people are working, many at minimum wage, leading to the flu being spread more rapidly.

Eric Nesson, an economic professor at Ball State University, says that while the CDC urges workers to stay home when feeling ill, those without paid sick leave face the specter of smaller paychecks.

“Employers should consider differences in the lost productivity from many employees becoming infected with influenza versus the lost productivity from a few infected individuals taking sick leave,” Nesson said.

Workers concerned about missing pay or losing their jobs as the result of staying home from work due to illness will be less likely to heed early signs of influenza infection and stay home. Since a person may be infectious while experiencing mild symptoms, this greatly increases the probability that the virus will spread to other workers in the firm. From “The Effects of Employment on Influenza Rates”

Nesson says the study’s results indicate that employment in service industries is a particularly strong mechanism for flu spread. The study suggests firms should consider more generous “sick day” policies, particularly during the flu season.

The team used state-level data on the prevalence of the flu from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.