Studies analyze IMPD use of force rules, oversight potential

Changes to IMPD’s use of force training and rules and citizen oversight as to how officers use those techniques to keep peace in the streets are coming to Indianapolis.

Two academic studies set the stage for change and predict the impact citizen oversight could have on the city and the department.

A study released this summer by the University of Chicago Law School found that Indianapolis ranked last out of 20 large American cities for Use of Lethal Force Policies, specifically in the areas of legality, necessity, proportionality and accountability.

On a 0-100 scale, Indianapolis scored 10 points, a full 32 points behind 19th place finisher Denver, and scored no points for necessity and proportionality reflected in its policies.

Indianapolis’ policy to permit the use of lethal force to prevent the commission of a forcible felony was downgraded because of the lack of a definition of “forcible felony” and the lack of a clear de-escalation option and full procedure on issuing a verbal warning in advance of resorting to deadly force. Indianapolis’ lack of proportionality response was linked to state law which doesn’t define “forcible felony” to include only the threat of deadly force or serious bodily injury by a perpetrator and leaves officers with the option of utilizing lethal force for other less life threatening felony crimes.

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor is in the middle of rolling out new policy and training regarding use of force for veteran officers and recruits this month.

IMPD has also forwarded its plan for a Use of Force Review Board with citizen participation to City-County Council leaders for their input.

Researchers at the Indiana University O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs undertook a first-of-its-kind study to determine the impact citizen review of use of force policies has.

“We decided to evaluate whether or not greater accountability of police officers had an effect on their performance in terms of the violent crime rate and line of duty homicides of police officers,” said Dr. Mir Usman Ali, co-author of the study. “Our definition of greater accountability meant some sort of citizen oversight, and there are different kinds of citizen oversight, some which have lesser degrees of professionalization. There are some citizen oversight boards which have investigators, lawyers, policy analysts. Those are relatively robust.”

Dr. Ali and his partner surveyed 217 police departments across the United States for the years 1980-2015 to determine the outcome of citizen oversight board participation on crime, police homicides and performance.

“If citizen oversight has the authority, has the scope of authority to independently investigate allegations of police misconduct, and if it has the authority to recommend or impose discipline, then that does have an impact,” said Dr. Ali. “It does not reduce performance. It actually improves performance. It leads to a lower violent crime rate as well as fewer line-of-duty police homicides.

“If there is civilian oversight of police, then citizens will feel that they will have a recourse to a higher authority to turn to if they experience some sort of police misconduct, some sort of disrespect, and that will increase their faith in the system. If they have that extra faith in the system, then they are less likely to harbor resentment against the police and hence that will reduce the level of aggression they display against the police.

“If they have more trust in the police, they will be more likely to call upon the police to help and come and resolve those conflicts rather than resolving those conflicts using their own personal means or their own personal approaches, so that will reduce the violent crime rate.”

Dr. Ali said researchers also sought to determine if the “Ferguson Effect,” so named for the perception that police officers would reduce policing efforts if they came under more citizen oversight, resulted in more criminality or less policing following the shooting of a teenager by an officer in a St. Louis suburb in 2014.

“If we hold police officers to higher standards of accountability, that leads to a kind of a panic feeling in people that if we sort of ask police officers to be a bit more careful, violent crime might increase or police officers might be reluctant to use force to the point of endangering their own lives,” said Dr. Ali. “But actually we found something more interesting which was that when this accountability has teeth, when it can inspire confidence amongst the populous, it can actually lead to a decrease in the violent crime as well as line-of-duty police homicides.

“So the takeaway I would say from this study is, if you already have a civilian oversight mechanism, it makes sense to strengthen it, to give it the power to make it independent, which means make it independent of the police, it should be well staffed, well budgeted and it should have the authority to investigate citizen allegations of police misconduct or recommend and enforce discipline.”

Since the 1990s, Indianapolis has operated a minimally staffed Police Complaint Review Board.

“I would say it is important for cities which have an oversight mechanism like Indianapolis does that has a narrow scope of authority to actually make it meaningful, to give them a broader scope of authority because that will inspire more confidence among the populous,” said Dr. Ali.

Chief Taylor has indicated that any citizen who will be named to Use of Force Review Board should be educated regarding IMPD’s policies in order to render more well informed judgments.