Students returning online, how you can help them succeed

INDIANAPOLIS — Many students are starting their spring semester, and once again they are learning from home.

Some may be battling virtual learning fatigue after months of e-learning. A clinical social worker explains our children probably feel the way we do after too many Zoom meetings.

She told us that kids really benefit from that in-person connection with teachers and their peers, picking up on social cues to understand how well they’re doing in class. She also said kids can adapt quickly and we can help them by setting achievable goals and rewarding them.

“Can they take a short break? Can they, even the reward of positive affirmation, and I’m talking about specific. Not just, hey you did a great job, but you did a really good job connecting with your class and staying focused the whole time and it was during math, and math isn’t your favorite subject,” Jennie Voelker, a clinical social worker with Community Health Network said.

She also said incorporating choices into your child’s routine can help them feel in control and you can always reach out to their teacher for help.