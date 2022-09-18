SOUTHPORT, Ind. – The Southport High School homecoming dance ended with a fight and a student tased.

Southport police said Friday night around 9 p.m., students were leaving the dance. A fight started between several of the students and police responded. It’s not clear why, but an officer on scene tased a student. Southport Police didn’t provide any clarification on the condition of that student or which officer fired the taser.

Southport Police said there were no shots fired by anyone, despite rumors that circulated on social media.

Police said this is an active investigation. FOX59 is waiting to learn the name of the student involved and their condition. Police did not say if the officer who fired the taser is facing any discipline. The news release said more information will be released by the school.

In addition to Perry Township Police, Southport Police, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Homecroft Police Department responded to the incident.