Student found dead in IU residence hall

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University confirmed the death of a student on its Bloomington campus.

20-year-old Joma Leonardo of Indianapolis was found dead in his residence hall on Thursday.

According to the Indianapolis Star, Leonardo was a junior and residence life coordinator at Eigenmann Hall.

Police originally checked on Leonardo after his brother said it had been a while since he had heard from him. When they discovered him Thursday, they said it appeared he had been dead for some time.

Foul play is not suspected.

The Indianapolis Star says an autopsy was performed on Friday, but it will take at least two weeks for results to be available.