Student doctors to address COVID-19 and racial disparities during conference

INDIANAPOLIS — Student doctors have dealt with a lot during the pandemic. Putting their training on hold. learning about Telehealth and witnessing COVID-19 racial disparities.

Those topics will take center stage Friday at the Student National Medical Association conference. The group is focused on inclusive health care, giving patients in central Indiana a physician who looks like them, can relate to them and support them.

To make that happen, the IU chapter is adding scholarships for high schoolers to bring more students of color into STEM fields and medicine.

“Really why we’re reaching out to these high school students is because we want to be there for them step by step to see that there are possibilities within medicine and how to get there. You don’t have to go through this straight path that everybody goes through,” Deena Mohamed a medical student at Indiana University School of Medicine said.

The conference is virtual and goes through the weekend. If you know anyone who might want to register, they can visit the Student National Medical Association website.