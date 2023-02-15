After a sunny, windy, mild Wednesday our weather will be much more active tomorrow and we’ll have a slight risk for severe storms over parts of the state. Skies will become mostly cloudy by midnight with showers and thunderstorms moving into south-central Indiana before sunrise. The first round will bring the bigger push for rainfall as the warm front slides over the area. Heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and isolated strong wind gusts will be the main threats with the initial wave tomorrow morning.

In the afternoon, in the warm sector of the storm complex, temperatures will rise to near 60° and the atmosphere will become more unstable across east central and south central Indiana. More storms are expected to develop after 1pm and those storms will be more conducive for severe weather development. Damaging winds will be the primary threat with any storm that fires up in the afternoon. However, some storms may rotate and create large hail.

Heavy rain is likely for the Thursday morning rush hour.

We’ll have a risk for severe storms Thursday.

Thursday will be a windy, mild day.

February is off to a mild start.