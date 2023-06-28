Let’s talk about why our skies are smoky and our air quality is so poor. Canada is home to 9% of the world’s forests and the Canadian wildfire season runs from May to October. This has been the worst wildfire season on record and 19.5 million acres of land has burned so far this year, roughly size of the entire state of Indiana. For comparison sake, Indiana has 23.3 million acres. As of Wednesday morning there were 483 active fires across Canada and 253 of those fires are considered to be out of control.

Air quality issues will be re-occurring theme with our weather this summer. As air flows north to south from Canada pollutants will flow into the state. We’ll have cold fronts and strong storms that will clean the air out for a short period, but the wildfire smoke will eventually return agaian and again.

Visibility was limited by smoky skies and air quality was in the Very Unhealthy range Wednesday. Air quality will begin to improve Thursday as a pattern change gets underway but that brings storm chances, heat and high humidity with it. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the state highlighted under the threat for severe weather. A cluster of storms will move into the state by 5am. Not everyone will be impacted by these storms as they dive southeast, but those that do could experience strong to severe storms. All severe weather threats are in play. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Humidity is set to surge as we close the week. Back to more of a tropical feel Friday and Saturday. Daily chances for rain and storms will continue through the weekend and into next week but there will also be many dry hours each day.

Wildfire smoke will keep poor air quality over Indiana.

Heavy rain is likely Thursday morning.

Strong to severe storms will bring heavy rain Thursday morning.

Scattered storms will be possible Thursday afternoon.