June was a mild month with temperatures averaging 1.1° below average. The month was very dry with only 1.30″ of rain, 3.65″ below average. This has been a very active week of weather with severe storms bring tornadoes, heavy rain, near hurricane-force winds and widespread damage all across the state. These storms fired up along the boundary of very warm air that has expanded north into the region. With this boundary staying in place for the next several days, we’ll keep this threat around through the next few days.

The stormy weather will continue through the weekend with a risk for severe storms. A few storms are possible Saturday morning. Gusty winds are possible during morning storms but the main concern for severe weather will come Saturday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado threat are in the forecast.

The severe weather threat will continue through Sunday afternoon and evening. Pockets of heavy rain are likely this weekend. Under some of the stronger storms, 1 to 2 inches of rain will fall by Sunday evening.

June was a mild, dry month and severe drought has spread across the state.

