Strong storms developed Tuesday afternoon as an area of low pressure moved across Illinois. Scattered showers and storms capable of producing 50mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail will continue overnight through Wednesday. Rain will continue off and on through the day Wednesday, before the weather system moves east of Indiana by Thursday morning. While the rain will not be evenly distributed, some areas will receive up to one inch.

Central Indiana’s long dry spell has now reached 42 days, the longest dry spell since the summer of 2020. With only. 17″ of rain so far, this is now the second driest September on record. In 2020, we only had .12″ of rain in September. Any rainfall we receive over the next 36 hours will be welcomed as Moderate Drought, the second stage of drought, has now spread to one-third of the state.

A cold front associated with the low will cool temperatures to seasonal levels in the mid-70s on Wednesday and Thursday. A new warmup gets underway for the weekend. Expect sunny skies and highs in the low-80s from Friday through most of next week.

This has been a long dry spell for central Indiana.

Scattered storms will continue this evening.

A few showers will be possible through Wednesday.

Temperatures will warm up later this week.