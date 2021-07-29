Strong storms this evening; a break from the heat and humidity

After a week of high humidity with temperatures in the 90s and the heat index near 100 degrees, an approaching cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms this evening through early Friday. There is a risk for severe storms across the state tonight and parts of the state are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 10pm. A quarter to a half inch of rain is likely. The storms will ushered in by a powerful jet stream, and gusty winds are likely along with heavy downpours.

After a very wet start to the month, Indianapolis has not had measurable rainfall for 11 straight days. Despite the drier conditions, this still ranks as the 18th wettest July on record and the sixth wettest summer to date.

Behind the cold front, we’ll notice quite a cool down. Highs will be in the 80s — 10 degrees cooler — and the humidity will be lower through the weekend.

A Heat Advisory continues for west central Indiana this evening.

There is a slight risk for severe storms this evening.

Parts of central Indiana are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 10pn.

Gusty winds, heavy rain and large hail are possible this evening.

Temperatures will stay below average for the next four days.