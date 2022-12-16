INDIANAPOLIS — After an almost eight-month closure, a busy section of Broad Ripple Avenue will reopen Friday, December 16.

Indy DPW says Broad Ripple Ave. from Winthrop Avenue to Gilford Avenue will reopen around 5 p.m.

The .2 mile stretch was closed since late March so crews could improve draining and widen sidewalks. Workers placed a stormwater superstructure and 48-inch pipe under Broad Ripple to help with flooding.

“First and foremost, we are thankful to our city officials for recognizing the need for stormwater improvements in our area and for the positive reception towards the cosmetic improvements to beautify the space and increase pedestrian safety,” said Jordan Dillon, executive director of Broad Ripple Village Association.

This just Phase 1 of the project. Organizers expect Phase 2 to pick up in spring of 2023. Crews will close the western part of Broad Ripple to extend the stormwater trunk line from Guilford Avenue to College Avenue.

“This extensive project will deliver drainage and pedestrian improvements to an area that many residents and visitors enjoy,” said Ericka Miller, Indy DPW’s director of Engineering,

The project is expected to be finished by mid-2023.