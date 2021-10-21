Indianapolis firefighter injured during call to structure fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters blocked off the street area near South Holmes Avenue and West Washington Street while responding to what turned out to be a trash fire in the basement of a building.

Crews with the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the fire Thursday night on the city’s near west side.

Fire officials did say that one firefighter suffered a minor injury during the call.

At this time it is unclear if anyone was inside when the fire started

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.