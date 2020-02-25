Stream the CBS News Democratic Presidential Debate live from South Carolina

Seven Democratic presidential candidates will participate in CBS News’ debate in Charleston, South Carolina, Tuesday night.

It’s their last chance to make their pitch on the national stage before Saturday’s South Carolina primary—and the final debate before voters in 16 states and territories head to the polls for “Super Tuesday” on March 3.

“CBS Evening News” anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell and “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King will moderate the debate, joined in questioning by “Face the Nation” moderator and senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan, chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker.

The debate airs from 8 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. on CBS4. You can watch live in the video player above from CBSN.

Debating tonight are:

Former vice president Joe Biden

Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg

Former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Investor Tom Steyer

Sen. Elizabeth Warren