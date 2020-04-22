Oil prices could have a big impact on the economy

Earlier today we spoke with Rob De Lessio from Strategic Wealth Designers — about how this affecting you, the consumer.

We asked him if we could be filling up for less than a dollar in the near future and if that’d be a good or bad thing.

Rystad Energy recently noted to CNN that if oil continues where it is right now more than 500 US oil production companies will have to file bankruptcy over the next 18 months. We asked rob how big of an impact could this have on our economy.

With stay-at-home orders extending in some states and airlines pushing their refund travel dates back further and further — it’s hard to imagine road or air travel will get back to normal anytime soon. Rob talked to us about how long could it take for things to be positive again for the oil market.

