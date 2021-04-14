Impact of vaccine pause

Will this recommendation have an impact on economic recovery?

Any spikes with Covid could bring about significant setbacks, which could slow down the economic recovery.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine has been a vital tool in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite demonstrating lower efficacy in clinical trials than Pfizer and Moderna, it was popular due to its less stringent storage conditions and one-shot dosage.

What does this mean for the stock market?

The stock market is down this morning, as well as Johnson and Johnson shares. Part of the reason the stock market is going up is because of the increased availability of vaccinations in the US and worldwide. The reopening trade has been very hot. This could cause a setback if this turns into a more significant issue if people lose confidence. Consumer confidence is a huge part of economic recovery.