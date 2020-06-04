Be careful with retirement funds

Mike Reeves of Strategic Wealth Designers joins us to talk about a world seemingly in chaos, with over 40 million out of a job and yet the market somehow still rose in the month of May… Mike where do we go from here, how do we make sense of this?

Wall Street has seemed to shrug off both the Covid-19 economic drag and the riots across the US, it would seem like a very smart idea to move some assets into some safer positions, but is that what you are talking to your clients about or what are your suggestions to hedge all the volatility? What about those who have been laid off and have investments sort of sitting on the sidelines from their old employers, what should they do with things like dormant 401k’s or 403b retirement plans?