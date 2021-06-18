Storms continue overnight and into the weekend, heavy rain likely

Showers and storms are the main weather headline for this weekend.

A Flash Flood watch has been issued until 10AM Saturday morning.

For tonight, temperatures will drop into the lower 70’s with showers and storms continuing. The main concern is going to be heavy rain and concern for flash flooding. The air is very saturated so when showers move in, they will have a lot of moisture to squeeze out like a sponge. Remember, never drive into a flooded roadway, turn around, don’t drown.

Saturday temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s with scattered showers and storms. No severe weather is expected but heavy rain and flash flooding are still a possibility. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Sunday, for Father’s Day, temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with showers and storms possible again. I don’t think everyone will see rain and I don’t think it is going to be a washout day but keep an eye on the sky. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

As we start next week, temperatures will be in the upper 80’s with another round of rain before a front moves in and brings cooler and drier conditions for the middle of next week.

Tuesday will be sunny with temperatures in the lower 70’s.