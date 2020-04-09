Storms batter downtown Franklin, leaving debris in the streets

FRANKLIN, Ind. – Several downtown streets in Franklin were closed after severe weather left behind a trail of damage.

Images from the scene showed debris in the streets. The storm blew the roof off the Jefferson Street Pub, witnesses told the Daily Journal.

In a Wednesday night post, the city’s Facebook page said there was “significant damage” downtown and implored local residents to avoid the downtown area so “crews can get everything cleaned up.”

Police Chief Kirby Cochran also posted on Facebook:

Please folks give us time along with the Fire Department and Street Department to get things cleaned up and safe for travel before venturing out to assess damage. Thank you all stay safe!

Crews worked overnight to clear the area. As of about 2 a.m., the intersection of Jefferson and Water streets had reopened.