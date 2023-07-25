Patchy dense fog has developed in parts of central Indiana. The thickest fog has developed over parts of the state that saw heavy rain Monday afternoon and evening. The fog will burn off by the mid morning hours and we’ll be back into a lot of sunshine. Don’t forget the sunglasses and sunblock today. The UV Index will be high and sunburn can occur within 18 minutes without any protection on your skin. With the abundant sunshine, temperatures will be quite warm Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s and lower 90s and it will be feeling rather muggy.

The severe storm threat today will be well off to our west. However, a couple isolated thunderstorms will be possible due to peak heating during the late afternoon. We have a greater severe weather threat on Wednesday will a couple rounds of storms from the morning and afternoon. A few clusters of storms are possible Wednesday morning and they may contain some stronger, gusty winds. Additional scattered storm development is possible into the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with a damaging wind threat and hail. An isolated tornado also can’t be ruled out but the threat is low.

The heat and humidity will build through the week. By the end of the week, heat index values will likely be in the triple digits. Fortunately, but the end of the weekend, we will get a brief break from the humidity and temperatures will lower, although it will remain hot. Don’t get used to the ‘break.’ Latest guidance has a new surge in heat and humidity the following week. However, at this distance, there could easily be changes. Stay tuned!