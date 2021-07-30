Storm system spawns 2 EF-1 tornadoes in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — A line of heavy storms in Shelby County spawned two tornadoes Thursday evening.

Photo// Courtesy Curtis & Maria Lewis

Late Friday the NWS Indianapolis confirmed two tornadoes in Shelby county. The first starting three miles southeast of Shelbyville and the second two miles south of Waldron. Each rated EF-1, with 90 mph winds.

The first tornado initially began as a funnel cloud over Shelbyville with roof damage to a building across the southeast part of town. the funnel cloud continued until touching down northwest of a small subdivision off of CR 250 E.

The NWS said the tornado damaged numerous trees and damaged support beams on a porch. A masonry wall was also knocked down.

The tornado continued to the southeast where it caused tree damage to a home on CR 350S. The

most extensive tree damage would occur along CR 375E near 500S where two homes had widespread tree damage along with an antenna pole that was snapped.

The tornado then lifted in a field to the southeast. The NWS said while the damage path was not always clear at all times, it appears that the tornado was either on the ground or just off the ground through the duration.

The NWS said the second tornado initially touched down near a river cabin and caused a narrow but intense swath of tree damage along CR 500E. The tornado then crossed the Flatrock River

where it impacted the Van Pelt cemetery.

Several gravestones were knocked over by the tornado with additional tree damage on the property. The tornado may have briefly lifted before touching down again in a field to the south.