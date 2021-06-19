Storm system produces confirmed EF-2 tornado in Jay County

JAY COUNTY, Ind. — The Northern Indiana office of the National Weather Service has confirmed Friday’s severe weather system produced a tornado in northeast Jay County.

The tornado formed following storms that developed Friday morning into Friday afternoon. The NWS says one of the storms developed into a supercell, forming a tornado approximately 3 miles southeast of Bryant, Indiana around 3:50 p.m.

The tornado strengthened to an EF-2 as it made its way east-southeast. The tornado damaged several rural homes and farmsteads and felled a 100-foot communications tower.

The NWS said the tornado briefly weakened before turning into a multi-vortex EF-2 tornado, hitting more farmsteads, destroying farm buildings and killing cattle. The tornado ended up dissipating approximately 8 miles southeast of Bryant, Indiana.

You can check out a track of the tornado and storm damages in the map below: