We’re transitioning into some major summer heat as we near the last couple days of the week. Heat Advisories have already been issued out ahead of what will be the hottest air of the year, so far.

It was a stormy start to Wednesday morning for some as some strong/severe storms moved through part of central Indiana. A few severe thunderstorm warnings were issued after 1 AM for strong wind gusts and hail. Morgan county received a report of 1″ hail (quarter size) from these storms. We will have many dry hours today before more storms arrives with the potential for additional severe weather. The greatest threat for storms will be in far northeastern Indiana where more favorable dynamics will be. However, central Indiana, especially on the northside, may see a few of these storms as well. We could see multiple rounds of storms with one in the afternoon and another in the late evening hours. The latter will be highly dependent on how the afternoon storms evolve. Damaging winds will be the primary threat but all modes of severe weather are possible.

Outside of the storm threat

The heat is the overall big story this week. Heat indices Wednesday are expected to be in the mid 90s while heat indices will push into the triple digits in areas to our west. We tap into that heat Thursday and Friday with our heat index values climbing into the 100’s. Nearly two dozen states have a Heat Advisory issued within them. This includes central Indiana. The advisory will be in effect Thursday morning from 8 AM until midnight Friday night. Be sure to stay hydrated, find ways to take breaks from the heat and check on your neighbors.

The heat starts to ease into the weekend but it will still remain hot. The more noticeable relief will come on Sunday as the humidity takes a downward turn through the day, leaving us more comfortable at the beginning of the week.