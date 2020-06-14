Stinesville officer dies following drowning accident in Florida

STINESVILLE — An officer with the Stinesville Police Department has died after a drowning accident while on vacation in Florida, according to the Stinesville Police Department.

SPD says Lieutenant Devon Myers was gravely injured during the accident at Panama City Beach on Tuesday. Myers was in intensive care and on life support until Friday, when he succumbed to his injuries.

Lieutenant Myers has been with SPD since 2016 and had previously served on the Sheridan Police Department, Atlanta Police Department and the Indianapolis Park Rangers. Myers also worked as a School Resource Officer at a variety of high schools, including Marion Academy, the Lighthouse Academies and Emmerich Manual High School.

He previously served in the Indiana Army National Guard before retiring. Myers rose to the rank of Sergeant First Class and spent time working in various units, including the Recruiting and Retention Battalion.

Lt. Myers was known by many as an officer and leader who defined the ‘humanization of the badge.’ Lt. Myers consistently went above and beyond to help others. No matter how small or large of an issue, Lt. Myers would drop everything he was doing in order to help his fellow Hoosier whenever the call came. The untimely death of Lt. Myers leaves a hole in our community and hearts, as he will be vastly missed by all that came across him. A common comment among those of whom he came in contact with was that he was always one to put a smile on everyone’s face, and he truly believed that selfless service was not only a value, but a way of life. Lt. Myers, you will be missed deeply by this department, our community, and all who have met you and who you have touched. Chief of Police David Boone