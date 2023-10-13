KOKOMO, Ind. — Stellantis announced Friday that an additional 700 employees at its transmission and casting plants in Kokomo have been temporarily laid off as of Friday because of the ongoing strike.

This comes as the United Auto Works strike continues throughout the country. According to previous reports, UAW began its strike against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis on Sept. 15.

In a statement from Stellantis, officials said that the temporary layoffs in Kokomo are a consequence of the strike action at the Toledo Assembly Complex. The statement said that 1,340 employees have been temporarily laid off across three states.

“These plants have reached maximum inventory levels of the parts or components they supply for the Jeep ® Wrangler or Jeep Gladiator,” the statement read. “Stellantis continues to closely monitor the impact of the UAW strike action on our manufacturing operations.”

This comes after General Motors furloughed 35 workers at its metal center in Marion. According to previous reports, General Motors said a portion of employees at the center, as well as at the Parma Meta Center in Ohio, will be furloughed until after the strike has been resolved.

UAW officials said on Friday that the union continues to bargain hard with both Stellantis and General Motors. As of Friday, around 33,700 workers are on strike against the companies.

In a statement from Stellantis, officials said that discussions between the company and UAW “are focused on narrowing the gaps on issues that will bring immediate financial gains and job security for our employees while providing a bridge for the sustainability of the company.”

“We have made progress this week and look for collaboration from the UAW to reach an agreement as soon as possible to get everyone back to work,” the statement read.