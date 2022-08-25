Our string of really nice mornings this week continues on for another day. A few clouds are around Thursday morning but temperatures remain comfortable and we are dry. Patchy fog has developed again but in even fewer locations than we’ve had the previous mornings. Overall, it’s going to be another warm, mainly dry day with temperatures rising to the mid 80s this afternoon.

High pressure has moved to our east. That has shifted our winds out of the south and it’s bringing in a slightly warmer and slightly more humid air mass. However, a weak cold front sits to our northwest and it’s pushing some showers and storms along out ahead of it. This system will slowly slide southeast today, bringing us a little more cloud cover through the afternoon and the slim chance for a few stray showers. Better chances for rain will come this evening, closer to the cold front. A largely broken line of showers with a few thunderstorms will be possible this evening and into early Friday morning. No severe storms are expected and not everyone gets wet, but don’t be alarmed if you are woken up to the sounds of thunder late tonight.

Spotty shower chances will linger into Friday but overall, it will shape up to be a rather nice day to close the work week. We have a lot of dry time this weekend with sunshine but we crank up the heat and humidity. Sunday will be the hotter and more humid day of the two. This will make for a great pool weekend. Scattered showers and storms will return Sunday evening and we keep unsettled weather around through early next week.