It’s a frosty start to the morning with temperatures that have fallen below freezing in much of central Indiana. If you parked outside, you may need to allow for a few extra minutes to defrost your vehicle before heading out on your morning commute. While it’s a cold, frosty start, we have another pleasant afternoon in store. We’ll see mostly sunny skies Tuesday with a high temperature near 60°. That would be 8° above average for this time of year.

A wind shift out of the southwest Wednesday will send temperatures to milder levels tomorrow and Thursday. High temperatures in the mid to upper 60s will be running ~15° above average for this time of year. However, a cold front passing on Friday will send temperatures back down to more seasonal levels for the weekend.

We need rain! A large portion of the state is under Moderate Drought conditions. The seasonal precipitation departure from normal is running between ~3″ and ~6″ below average for this time of year. 16 counties in the state have issued burn bans as of Tuesday morning.

Rain is in the forecast but we have to wait until the end of the week to get it. Even then, it’s not a lot. The cold front late in the week will bring us rain ahead of its arrival. Scattered showers will move through the state Friday morning through the afternoon before clearing again into Friday evening. This will leave us with a dry and cooler weekend.