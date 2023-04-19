INDIANAPOLIS – A statue of basketball legend, Tom Jernstedt, will be unveiled at a ceremony Friday, April 21 in downtown Indianapolis, according to a press release from Pacers, Sports and Entertainment.

Remarks will be offered from basketball star Tamika Catchings, businessman Bill Estes, voice of the Indiana Pacers Chris Denari, and the NCAA Senior Vice President of basketball Dan Gavitt. The children of Jernstedt, Derek and Cole Jernstedt, will also speak at the ceremony.

Jernstedt, nicknamed the ‘Father of the Final Four,’ made significant contributions to basketball and the NCAA tournament as an NCAA executive for nearly four decades from 1972-2010. He was key in the relocation of the NCAA headquarters to Indianapolis in 1977. Jernstedt was also inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.

The unveiling will be Friday, April 21 at 11 a.m. at the east side intersection of Illinois and Georgia streets in downtown Indianapolis.