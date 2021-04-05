Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am
Countdown to the Masters
April 08 2021 12:00 am

Statewide Silver Alert issued for woman last seen in South Bend

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — South Bend police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing woman.

Rebecca Yakim-Laffoon is described as a 38 year old white female who is 5’4″, 130 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a sheer pajama top.

Rebecca is missing from South Bend, Indiana. She was last seen on Monday, April 5 at 5 a.m. and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

If you have any information on Rebecca Yakim-Laffoon, contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News