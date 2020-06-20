Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Whitley County man

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 81-year-old from Columbia City.

Gary L. Cox is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 205 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a t-shirt under a beige fishing shirt and beige cargo shorts and driving a red 2001 Infiniti I30 with Indiana license plate 879ALZ.

Cox has been missing from Columbia City, which is about 124 miles northeast of Indianapolis, since Friday, June 19, 2020.

Police say he is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Cox’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department at 260-244-6410.