Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 15-year-old

The Ingalls Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 15-year-old Grace Hammonds.

INGALLS, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 15-year-old.

Grace Hammonds is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair with blue eyes.

She was last seen on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 10:35 p.m. wearing black shorts with a white stripe, black flip flops, and an unknown shirt.

Grace is missing from Ingalls which is about 27 miles northeast of Indianapolis and id believed to be in danger.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Grace is asked to call police or contact the Ingalls Police Department at 765-642-0221.